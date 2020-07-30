SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Connect Douglas recently observed the first anniversary of its fixed route bus service.
Despite taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, the bus service had a good first year, according to Connect Douglas Director Gary Watson.
“We were really gaining some momentum with ridership and public acceptance and were particularly excited about implementing some route changes and pushing our Route 40 as a great way to get to Six Flags,” Watson said.
“And then COVID-19 hit. Things have slowed down for us during the pandemic, but that doesn’t diminish our accomplishments as a brand-new service for the people of Douglas County,” Watson added.
Fixed route service with its accompanying “flex” and Americans With Disabilities (ADA) paratransit service kicked off June 20, 2019. Four routes serve the major business, shopping, financial, educational, medical and government areas of Douglas County. Buses begin service at 6 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday service begins an hour later in the morning.
Watson provided some numbers to show how use of the fixed route system was growing.
“From June 20, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019, we were averaging 82 boardings a day. From Jan. 1, 2020 through March 23, when everything started shutting down due to COVID, we were averaging 115 boardings per day. That’s a significant increase. And these are numbers just for fixed route. It doesn’t include ADA and flex, which would make our daily boardings even higher,” Watson said.
From March 24 through June 20, boardings were down to 50 per day.
“You can easily see how the pandemic impacted us,” Watson said, “but by no means are we alone. Transit systems across America have been hit hard, with most systems down in ridership by 65 to 75%, and a few down even more than that, as much as 85 to 90%. Some systems shut down routes or cut back on their service, but we didn’t do any of that. We were able to maintain a high level of service.”
Watson believes that had the pandemic not occurred, ridership on the fixed route system would likely be approaching 175 to 200 per day. “It is going to take some time to get ridership trending up again,” Watson said. “Many businesses are still closed or operating on limited schedules, and some people are still very hesitant about getting out and resuming a normal routine.”
During its first 12-months, the Connect Douglas fixed route system operated 309 days and recorded 25,206 one-way trips, 3,359 Flex trips and 3,507 ADA paratransit trips for a total of all trips of 32,072, an average of 104 trips per day. Route 40, which connects Douglasville with the Thornton Road/Riverside Parkway area, performed well, averaging 32 boarding per day. Route 40 also offers a connection to CobbLinc, which provides Douglas County residents a link not only to the Cobb system but MARTA as well.
While he said he is pleased with the ridership numbers, Watson said that customers’ positive experiences utilizing the system is what counts the most.
“Our number one focus is to provide a safe, efficient, relaxing, on-time ride at a reasonable cost. Based on customer feedback, we believe we have done that,” Watson said. “Certainly, we have had some glitches and problems to iron out and not everything has gone exactly as we had hoped, but we do believe we are giving the people of Douglas County another good transportation option. We are learning from our mistakes, and we think that will help us make our system even better as we move forward.”
Connect Douglas rider Nyah Williams described her experience, “The buses are always clean, and the drivers go out of their way to make sure you’re on time to your destination. The associates always give top-notch customer service and are quick to accommodate customers. This is the #1 bus service in Douglas County, hands down, and I definitely recommend it to anyone who is looking for a safe, reliable transportation service.”
The “Family and I could not wait when this started. So happy and pleased,” said Mark Greene, another Connect Douglas rider.
Bryon Taylor also commented that the Connect Douglas fixed route system is “Very inexpensive to commute between Atlanta and Douglasville.”
With fixed route service, the bus travels along the same route at the same time every day. Along with fixed route, Connect Douglas offers “flex” and ADA paratransit service.
In flex, an individual can call and make a reservation, and the bus will veer off its route up to a mile to pick up the individual so they can get to their destination either by remaining on the same bus or transferring to another Connect Douglas route.
Paratransit service is for individuals with a disability. If their residence is within one mile of any spot on a Connect Douglas fixed route, the individual makes a reservation and the bus picks them up at the curb of their property. Paratransit delivers the rider to any destination within the Connect Douglas service area. There is a certification process for individuals who need paratransit service.
“Flex and paratransit have been very popular,” Watson said. “Like our standard fixed route, these two services were trending upward until the COVID pandemic hit.”
Watson pointed out that from January 2020 through June 2020, Connect Douglas had already doubled the number of paratransit trip it provided from June 2019 through December 2019. “From June through December of last year, we provided 1,261 paratransit trips. From January through June of this year, we have already provided 2,246 paratransit trips.”
Connect Douglas will soon be announcing changes to two of its routes that will make the service available to more Douglas County residents. “We are constantly evaluating our performance to see how we can serve more people and serve them better,” Watson said. Brighter, bolder and easier to read bus stops signs are also scheduled for installation.
Funding from Federal Transit Administration grants help Connect Douglas operate. During the June 2019 to June 2020 period, Connect Douglas received $1.3 million in operating reimbursements from FTA. Overall operating costs for the first year were about $1.8 million.
For more information on Connect Douglas fixed route, paratransit and flex services, call 770-949-7665, or email connect douglas@co.douglas.ga.us.
