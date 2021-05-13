The Connect Douglas Fixed Route Bus Service travels to many of Douglas County’s most popular events and attractions. Area residents and visitors riding Connect Douglas transit can park for free at the Multi-Modal Transportation Center (MMTC) located at 8800 Dorris Rd. in Douglasville.
On Saturday, May 15, Connect Douglas is also offering free rides to attendees visiting the annual Taste of Douglasville presented by the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County. A designated Connect Douglas event shuttle will have direct service to the one-day event with the pick-up location at Connect Douglas MMTC. The event shuttle will run every 20 minutes from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The last shuttle pick-up will be at 5:20 p.m. from the Cultural Arts Center.
Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor are now open and fun seekers can skip the hassle of parking and park for free at the MMTC and ride the Connect Douglas Fixed Route 40. The Route 40 conveniently gives access to these popular destinations with a bus stop location across the street from the entrance to Six Flags Over Georgia.
Connect Douglas operates four fixed bus routes including the Route 40 servicing Six Flags Over Georgia. Each of the operating buses are fully equipped with free Wi-Fi and security cameras for riders.
Route 10 and Route 20 serve downtown Douglasville and the Highway 5/Stewart Parkway/Douglas Boulevard/Hospital Drive area.
Route 30 serves Thornton Road south of I-20 and Riverside Drive west to American Red Cross and Tributary.
Route 40 serves downtown Lithia Springs and connects the Douglasville Routes 10 and 20 to the Thornton Road/Riverside Route 30. Route 40 also connects with CobbLinc to provide access to the Atlanta H.E. Holmes MARTA station.
Fixed Route Bus Fares
• $2.50 – Standard one-way pass
• $1 – Students, senior adults, individuals with disabilities
• $25 – 10-day trip pass
• $75 – 31-day pass
• Additional discounts available on multi-trip passes for students, senior adults, individuals with disabilities
Safety Protocol
In accordance with public and government health agencies, Connect Douglas supports social distancing while riding and requires that commuters wear masks.
Connect Douglas buses are cleaned prior to each shift, throughout the day, and the end of each shift. There are also weekly deep cleaning and sanitizing of operating buses. All Connect Douglas employees and drivers are instructed to best protect themselves and others against the transmission of the COVID-19 virus as recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.