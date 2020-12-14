Connect Douglas rolls out enhancements to bus service

Connect Douglas rolled out enhancements to the Fixed Route Bus Service on Monday.
The bus service updates are being implemented after evaluating the inaugural year of the fixed route bus service, hosting a series of community open houses in late February and early March, and gathering in-person and digital surveys.
Rider evaluation and public input has resulted in efforts to make the Douglas County public transit system more efficient and accessible going into its second year.
After public feedback, the route changes were finalized and presented first to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ Transportation Committee and then to the full Board of Commissioners for final approval earlier this year.
Implementation for the Connect Douglas Fixed Route Bus Service enhancements was scheduled for Summer 2020 and then adjusted due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bus system has remained available as a safe, clean, and dependable mode of transportation within Douglas County. Connect Douglas Transit Manager Jemal Sheppard confirms that “Connect Douglas has followed public health guidelines from the onset of the pandemic and continues to keep all riders, staff, and drivers’ safety a high priority.
Buses and the Multi-Modal Transportation Center (MMTC) continue to be cleaned daily along with weekly deep cleaning.”
Sheppard also states that reusable masks are available to riders upon request on each of the four bus routes and social distancing encouraged. Masks and sanitizing stations are available at MMTC and social distancing practiced.
Funding from Federal Transit Administration grants help Connect Douglas operate.
During the June 2019 to June 2020 period, Connect Douglas received $1.3 million in operating reimbursements from FTA.
Bus route service updates also include new bus stop signs on all routes enlarged to 18 inches x 24 inches with branded info on each side for better visibility. There are now 110 bus stop signs at designated locations.
The total signage is an increase of 40 signs placed on Routes 10, 30, and 40 since the inaugural year of bus service.
Other route enhancements impact Routes 10, 30 and 40.
Route 10
Route 10 initially originated at Avalon Township in North Douglasville.
The update now has Route 10 starting at the Douglas County MMTC and then traveling along Hospital Drive, Fairburn Road North, and Highway 92 North to Avalon Township.
This update eliminates a transfer that riders on Route 10 made to connect with Route 40 at the MMTC.
ROUTE 30
Route 30 initially originated at the Walmart on Thornton Road.
The new starting point is now at the Hilton Garden Inn on the South of Interstate Parkway.
The route loops back to the Walmart on Thornton Road and remains consistent with the original route.
This update was at the requests of hotel management along the Interstate Parkway loop who are seeking more connectivity for their guests wanting to travel into Douglasville or Atlanta.
ROUTE 40
The most significant revision is on Route 40. Route 40 originally traveled on the stretch of Interstate 20 between Fairburn Road and Lee| Road.
The update to Route 40 will no longer utilize I-20 and instead will travel Fairburn Road South of the I-20 bridge to Lee Road.
Buses will turn left onto Lee Road and continue to South Sweetwater Road where it will resume its route as originally configured.
On the return trip, Route 40 will travel West on Lee Road back to Fairburn Road and then North to Duralee Lane and into the MMTC.
These updates will increase the On Time Performance (OTP) of Route 40 due to traffic and accidents on I-20, address the public’s concern about revenue service along Fairburn and Lee Road, and add ridership along the corridor.
ABOUT CONNECT DOUGLAS
Connect Douglas is the public transportation and mobility services division of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Services include fixed route bus service, ADA paratransit service, commuter vanpools, mobility assistance for senior adults and disabled individuals, travel training and Xpress bus service to Atlanta (operated by the Georgia State Roads and Tollway Authority). For route schedules and additional information, please visit ConnectDouglas.com or phone 770-949-7665. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram @connectdouglas or Passio Go! online, in the Apple app or Google Play Store.
