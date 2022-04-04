SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Dominique Conteh has resided in west Douglas County for 10 years.
She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida and raised overseas in Wiesbaden, Germany in a military family. With that she was able to travel the world and experience all different types of cultures. She is the oldest of three siblings.
At the age of 18 coming straight out of high school, she joined the United States Marine Corps (USMC) serving one term and deployment in Okinawa, Japan. Later, she received an honorable discharge and attended college.
She received a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice with a concentration in law enforcement and a bachelor of science degree in political science from North Carolina Central University, master’s degree in human behavioral from Valparaiso University and doctoral ABD (All But Dissertation) from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
She has two sons ages 22 and 15, who attend University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky and Alexander High School.
Additionally, she is an associate professor at Georgia Military College, veteran, former city council candidate for Villa Rica Ward 5, former mayoral candidate, former Carroll County NAACP Political Action Chair, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES).
Currently, she is running for Douglas County Commissioner District 4 in Villa Rica. Her experiences in educational leadership, diversity leadership, military leadership and community based leadership provides a broad spectrum of understanding to ensure board of commissioner decisions reflect the entire community. Her vast experience in collaborating and working as part of a team would be beneficial for our community; along with asking the tough questions at board of commissioners meetings and being a voice for the entire community, not a select few. She says transparency, thoughtfulness, and honesty would be essential in any decision-making processes put forth by her.
