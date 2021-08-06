SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will host the 23rd annual Chili Cook Off in downtown Douglasville at O’Neal Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.
In past years more than 4,000 people joined in this festive evening of good food, fun and entertainment as many local Douglasville celebrities presented the community with different flavors of chili.
In 2019 many local businesses participated including BB&T Bank, Douglas County Board of Elections, The Vine Café, Whitaker Roofing, all vying for the title of the best chili in Douglasville.
Organizations, businesses, and individuals who want to cook chili in the Halloween-themed event should contact the Cultural Arts Council 770-949-ARTS (2787) or info@artsdouglas.org.
The fee as a chili cooker is $100 for a booth. The deadline is Oct. 1, 2021. Chili cookers can also register and pay online through the CAC website, http://artsdouglas.org/chili-cook-off/. Booths will only be assigned on a first come first serve basis and when the full fee has been paid.
In 2019 the “Most Sold” winner was Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289 selling more than 15 gallons of chili. There will also be awards for the “Best Tasting” chili, last won by Whitaker Roofing, “Spiciest Chili” went to BB&T Bank, and the “Best Presentation” for the most creatively decorated booth in 2019 was won by Councilman Mark Adams.
The most sold winner for 2021 will be notified by phone and announced in our local newspaper, along with the other winners in the week after the Chili Cook Off. The 2021 tasting judges will consist of three culinary experts.
Proceeds from Chili Cook Off benefit exhibits and classes at the Cultural Arts Council, educational programs in the schools, and the CAC’s “Family ARTSVentures!” artists in the schools and in the community performing series. Plans for the Chili Cook Off are to have great weather, lots of chili eaters, and great fun again this year!
This year’s presenting sponsor is Lithia Springs Ford which is proud to serve the Lithia Springs community and the surrounding area for your new and used car needs. Located at 870 Thornton Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 or go to their website at www.lithiaspringsford.com.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770-949-2787 or visit www.artsdouglas.org.
