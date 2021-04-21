SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Country Financial Agency managers Hermon Mason and Kyle Hosick can attest that you never know when a community need will land in front of the right pair of eyes.
As part of a fundraising campaign, Partners in Education of Douglas County took to social media to raise funds for their mission of creating creative, impactful, and fun partnerships between local businesses and schools.
Since returning to in-person learning during COVID-19, one constant need expressed by many of the schools is bottled water to keep students hydrated, focused, and ready to learn. Many schools have turned off their water fountains to stop the spread of germs and students are asked to bring their own water bottle to school. Country Financial saw the need and responded immediately.
Upon learning of the need for water, Mason and Hosick contacted Partners in Education and made a generous contribution to meet the need in the Douglas County school system through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Their donation is part of Country Financials Operation Helping Heroes program, an initiative that has supported non-profit programming since its inception in 2015. In 2021, the organization as a whole donated more than $3 million to organizations and programs that help teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, and active-duty service members.
This supports the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” Country Financial serves over one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm, and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.
Despite the challenges presented over the last year, local businesses, churches, civic groups, and other organizations are consistently stepping up to make sure student and teacher needs are met through Partners in Education.
Sara Ray, Douglas County Chamber president and CEO, has been thrilled by the local response, saying, “The Chamber is proud to encourage businesses to engage with our Douglas County Schools through the Partners in Education program. The generosity of Country Financial is a true testament to their community spirit and desire to best serve the needs of our students. I hope other businesses follow suit and support our future generations of leaders!”
For more information on the Partners in Education program, please contact the Chamber at 770-942-5022, visit www.DouglasCountyPIE.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/douglascountypie.
