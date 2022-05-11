County, cities hold SPLOST kickoff meeting

Douglas County commissioners and the mayors and city council members from Douglasville and Villa Rica met on April 25 to discuss a new Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program. The county’s goal is to work with city partners to develop a SPLOST proposal to put before the voters on the November ballot.
“Given the success of the existing program, I am very upbeat about the benefits that a new program can provide to our citizens,” said Chairwoman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones. “I hope that we can get a consensus from the elected officials and citizens of each of our cities and the citizens in the unincorporated parts of the County to move forward with a new SPLOST program.”
The current SPLOST will exceed projections when the revenue collections are finished. As of April 1, all bond debt about the existing SPLOST program has been retired. The County’s proceeds from the 2017 bond offering have been expended, resulting in many successful projects.
If passed, the new SPLOST program would start in the spring of 2023, when the current SPLOST program ends.
