Douglas County Community Services Board (CSB) was recognized by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities as the 2022 Region 1 Behavioral Health Provider of the Year in the entire state of Georgia on Oct. 4, 2022.
“This incredible recognition serves as the first time Douglas County CSB has received this award and in doing so in only its 3rd year of existence,” Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said. “The DCCSB received this recognition for demonstrating outstanding performance, innovative practices, and significant community impact.”
DCCSB competed against over 22 counties, both private and public entities.
“This award is a testament to the tireless work ethic of the CSB team and continuous support of its Board and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners,” said Chief Operations Officer of the CSB Raye Lightford. “We believe when collaboration and determination come together, we find success.”
The standout programs included the Veterans Village Program, the federally funded substance abuse program, and strong support from the community.
“I knew great things were coming for this CSB based on the vision and passion of this team,” said Dr. Charles Craton, Chairman of the CSB Board of Directors.
For more information on what services the Douglas County Community Services Board offers, visit www.douglascountycsb.com or call 770-949-8082.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.