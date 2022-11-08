BOC Community

Douglas County Community Services Board (CSB) was recognized by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities as the 2022 Region 1 Behavioral Health Provider of the Year in the entire state of Georgia on Oct. 4, 2022.

“This incredible recognition serves as the first time Douglas County CSB has received this award and in doing so in only its 3rd year of existence,” Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said. “The DCCSB received this recognition for demonstrating outstanding performance, innovative practices, and significant community impact.”

