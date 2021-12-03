The Douglas County government lit up a 32-foot Community Christmas Tree at the courthouse Thursday to officially kick-off the holiday season for citizens. The Alexander Mastery Choir sang during the festivities and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were on hand as well. The city of Douglasville held its annual Christmas Parade on Friday complete with a tree-lighting at the conference center.
