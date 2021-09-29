The Douglas County government is holding the third community meeting on the county's Comprehensive Transportation Plan on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom.
The Comprehensive Transporation Plan was last updated in 2009, according to county spokesperson Rick Martin.
Douglas County’s existing and future multi-modal transportation needs including roadways, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, transit services, and freight considerations, Martin said.
The planning effort will produce a 30-year vision for multi-modal transportation investments that includes a prioritized list of transportation improvements, a five-year action plan, and recommendations that improve mobility, safety, connectivity and quality-of-life for Douglas County residents, according to Martin.
As the project moves forward, obtaining valuable input from elected officials, city and county representatives, residents, stakeholders, and the community-at-large is increasingly important as it will help shape the future of transportation throughout the county.
For more information visit:
