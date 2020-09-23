The Douglas County government launched a new website Sept. 8.
“The redesigned website will be easier to use, allow for greater user interaction and will be a valuable tool to increase engagement and transparency with the community,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said.
The website is at www.celebratedouglascounty.com and the redesign was done by CivicPlus, the leading government website provider. The website now has an integrated technology platform as well as a cleaner, easier layout to navigate, according to the county.
The newly designed website allows citizens and the Douglas County government to effectively communicate, monitor, and report through some of the new featured modules and a prominently placed search bar on the front homepage of the website:
• Notify Me: allows citizens to subscribe to various email lists for their particular interest
• Community Voice: allows residents to submit ideas for improvements and changes they would like to see within the community
Connect Douglas, Douglas County’s fixed transit bus system, has its own webpage www.connectdouglas.com
With the new website Douglas County will be able to increase its community engagement and enhance the communication between residents and the local government.
“We are asking citizens to become subscribers to the website so they can continue to receive notifications of events happening in the county as well as emergency notifications,” said county spokesman Rick Martin. “We are working hard to have a seamless transition of communication between the county government and citizens. We know whenever there’s something new, it may be hard to accept, but we believe citizens will embrace this opportunity and experience gleefully.”
