Douglas County was recently awarded the ACCG — Group Health Benefits Program Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant by ACCG, Georgia’s County Association.
Douglas County is one of 20 members to receive the grant based on its commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.
“A successful wellness program is designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, which helps to control health care costs and contribute to a happier, more productive workforce,” said Chatham County Commissioner and President of the ACCG GHBP Board of Directors, Patrick Farrell. “Wellness programs greatly benefit everyone .... the employees, their families and the employer.”
