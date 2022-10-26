ACCG

Douglas County is one of 20 members to receive the ACCG Group Health Benefits Program Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant based on its commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.

Douglas County was recently awarded the ACCG — Group Health Benefits Program Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant by ACCG, Georgia’s County Association.

Douglas County is one of 20 members to receive the grant based on its commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.

