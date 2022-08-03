A new program designed specifically for Douglas County kids ages 9 to 11 years of age will launch Sept. 1.

This initiative, known by its acronym S.T.A.N.D. (Students Taking Action for a Non-Violent Douglas), is free to participants and empowers youth to be leaders in their respective schools by demonstrating kindness and being courageous in the face of peer pressure to join gangs or commit violent criminal offenses.

