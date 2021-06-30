The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ Mobile Voting Unit, purchased in 2020 based on a recommendation from the Douglas County Board of Elections with grant funding secured by the Elections Department, has arrived.
The Mobile Voting Unit arrived on June 14th and is now available for the next election cycle. Douglas County voters can look forward to using the vehicle as an actual voting precinct if the governor declares an emergency according to state law.
“We are only the second county in the state to take possession of a county Mobile Voting unit to have available for citizens for election purposes,” Milton Kidd, director of the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration, said. “We are proud to adhere to the statue in Senate Bill 202, which advises County Election Boards of the discretion to purchase and procure a mobile voting unit to be used in cases of emergency where a precinct is inaccessible.”
During the 2020 election season, several advanced voting locations in Douglas County lost power for several days when parts of the state of Georgia was struck with hurricane force winds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.