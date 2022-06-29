SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Kenneth B. Crawford of Hartley Rowe & Fowler, P.C., in Douglasville was reelected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed on June 4.
Crawford will serve in the Douglas Judicial Circuit seat on the board, representing Douglas County. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1997. His law practice is focused almost exclusively on personal injury cases, but he handles select business civil litigation cases as well.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
