The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest Visionary Partner — Creative Mischief. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Chris Sizemore, CEO/Founder of Creative Mischief was welcomed as a Visionary Partner at the GreyStone Power Luncheon in September.
“We are excited to have Creative Mischief as a business partner and community advocate,” says Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, “We look forward to a wonderful partnership with Creative Mischief as we continue to move Douglas County forward.”
Creative Mischief has 12 years of experience that has afforded them the ability to deliver award-worthy results that become a beautiful extension of any company’s brand. What sets them apart is their deep understanding of technology and how it can be leveraged by marketing.
“Our belief at Creative Mischief is that if our clients can dream it, we can build it. Creative Mischief is more than a marketing, branding, and communications agency. We are creative strategists and innovators that drive engagement with our clients, their customers and their audience, that ultimately drives an enhanced emotional brand engagement and experience for all involved.”
“I am proud to represent our company here in Douglas — the Chamber’s vision for the future and the measures in place completely align with those of our agency. Creative Mischief is honored to have been a part of the journey towards a stronger, even more prosperous community for the past two years. I look forward to many more years in partnership to continue to bring the vision for Douglasville and Douglas County to life.”
For more information about Creative Mischief, visit www.creative-mischief.com or call 404-477-6300. Visit their Facebook @cmischief and their Instagram at creativemischiefatl.
Douglas County Chamber Visionary Partners
This esteemed group of individuals represents businesses and individuals who have chosen to go the extra mile in their support for the Chamber and its mission; they do so because they believe that the voice of business must be heard. These leaders invest time and money toward the job creation, quality of life, workforce development and marketing goals of the community.
Visionary Partners help pave the way for the future of the business community in Douglas County. They are the pioneers of innovation and growth in our community that ensure the mission and values of the Chamber will continue to remain relevant for many, many years. Additionally, the Chairman’s Circle includes top level executives and community leaders that help turn thought into action. Involvement at this level puts their business at the table with the movers and shakers of Douglas County.
For information on the Douglas County Chamber, contact their office at 770.942.5022 or visit the Chamber website, www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
