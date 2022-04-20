The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County debuted the Celebration of Success for more than 30 families on the final day of Spring Break Arts Camp at the new Boundary Waters Activity Center on Friday, April 8.
The week of April 4-8 was full of color and fun, with activities and a theatrical presentation shaped by the theme “A Circus of Possibilities: Celebrating Our Differences.” Throughout the week, children ages 7-11 were led by expert art instructors and counselors as they danced, sang, painted, sculpted, acted, and so much more.
Nicole Hale, Montessori teacher, and Sharanda Wilburn, Atlanta-based artist, developed a week’s worth of hands-on visual arts pieces with the campers. Jazz singer Tish Holley Howse led the campers in song, and Destination Theatre organization leaders Cory and Amy Phelps teamed up on theater. With the support of a Counsel made up of Krystel Sanchez of Krystel’s Creations, and Sherri Adams, an art teacher of three decades, there was a variety of influence and creativity for the group.
“I was thoroughly impressed,” shared Program Coordinator Brittany Gilbert, “everywhere I turned, and in all of the photos from the week, all I saw was genuine smiles all around.” Through a process of recommendations from Douglas County School teachers, “Art-portunity” Scholarship recipients were Khloe Smith, Kourtney Smith, Miguel Lopez and Brandon Dover. A big thank you to Kaiser Permanente and The Hud Truck for making these campers’ attendance possible.
The goal of the Spring Break Arts Camp is to encourage and reveal the talents of every camper to highlight the impact the arts have on young children in developing their creative skills, social interactions, and cultural awareness. Parents enjoy a final performance and gallery on the final day of camp. If you are interested in signing your child up for the CAC’s next camp, space is limited for Summer Arts Camp, June 6-10. Registration can be done in person or by visiting the CAC website at www.artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
