The Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for March features the creative works by Michelle Crist with The Peach Mitten.
Michelle Crist, a transplanted Peach from Michigan, started doing art at Paint and Sip parties. Through those parties, YouTube artists and painting classes, her love of crafts has grown to the art that she makes.
Through art, she’s able to let herself go, lose track of time and issues that are on her mind. It’s truly her escape.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.