Alfredo Cruz was named 2022 Firefighter of the Year and Madyson Rowell was named 2022 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the year, as families, first responders and friends celebrated during the 2022 Douglas County Fire & EMS Department Pinning Ceremony held Dec. 16, 2022.

Cruz moved to Douglas County just ten years ago from New York. Cruz was working during the ceremony but stopped between calls. Once the announcement was made, Cruz looked shocked as the large crowd broke into cheers and a long-sustained applause.

