Alfredo Cruz was named 2022 Firefighter of the Year and Madyson Rowell was named 2022 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the year, as families, first responders and friends celebrated during the 2022 Douglas County Fire & EMS Department Pinning Ceremony held Dec. 16, 2022.
Cruz moved to Douglas County just ten years ago from New York. Cruz was working during the ceremony but stopped between calls. Once the announcement was made, Cruz looked shocked as the large crowd broke into cheers and a long-sustained applause.
“This is a special feeling and I’m humbled by this,” Cruz said. “It was totally unexpected. They told me I was getting pinned. I wasn’t 100% sure about what that meant, so it was a beautiful surprise.”
Rowell grew up in Douglas County until her family moved in 2006. She graduated from Hiram High School.
“I’m happy and excited at the recognition because it shows not only my hard work, but my efforts represent a department of one. There’s a lot of us who worked so hard through the pandemic,” Rowell said. “The evening was all worth it because it shows my work doesn’t go unnoticed, but I’m proud to say, my work represents all the work of my co-workers in my department.”
As a member of the Fire & EMS Department, Rowell has made a noticeable impact. “Madyson’s compassion for her patients and patient care is second to none,” stated remarks by her Peers. “She is always there when you need her.”
The reaction about Cruz runs similar as well.
“Great attitude, excellence on the job. He’s got a great work ethic; always positive and looking to improve himself,” were remarks written by Cruz’s peers. Cruz graduated from Chapel Hill High School.
