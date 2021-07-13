Crye-Leike Real Estate Services owner Harold Crye, branch manager, Patrica “Hollywood” Johnson, staff, family, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their Douglasville location by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on June 30th.
Crye-Leike is a full-service real estate company founded in Memphis in 1977. Today it is ranked third in the nation and the largest real estate company serving markets in Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi. Crye-Leike has a network of more than 3,200-plus licensed sales associates, 600-plus staff members and over 130-plus branch and franchise offices.
During the ribbon cutting, Founder and owner Harold Crye expressed his excitement about their new Douglasville location. Douglasville branch manager, Patricia Johnson, also expressed her excitement of the new location and spoke about Crye-Leike’s over 40-year commitment to unsurpassed service. Johnson commented, “We are a full-service Real Estate Company operating with integrity, diversity, passion and growth. Our service delivery model makes the experience of buying and selling convenient, efficient, and reliable. We offer Relocation services, one stop shopping and highly trained and trusted advisers for commercial and residential clients."
Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, welcomed Crye, Johnson, and staff to Douglas County and the DC Chamber, “we are thrilled you chose to locate your branch in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting and promoting Crye-Leike Real Estate Services for many years to come.”
For more information about Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, contact Hollywood at their Douglasville location by phone, 770-947-2400 or visit the office, 2092 Fairburn Rd., Douglasville, Ga. 30135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.