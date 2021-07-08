The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host a Reunion Workshop on Sept. 25, 2021 at Hunter Park, located at 8830 Gurley Road, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Reunion Workshop is designed to assist with the reunion planning process. The free workshop includes a Reunion Planning presentation, a meet and greet with vendors, and hoteliers as well as information about complementary services provided by the Douglasville CVB.
Whether you are looking to plan your reunion in Douglasville or elsewhere, the Douglasville CVB will provide you with all that you need to assist in the planning process. Come discover the possibilities of hosting an exclusive Douglasville reunion or a reunion that ties into the Atlanta Metro area. Guests in attendance will be registered to win giveaways throughout the workshop, but you must be present to win!
The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau is welcoming vendors for this event. The Reunion Workshop is free and open to the public and pre-registration is required to secure your swag bag.
For more information or if you are an interested vendor, please contact Peyton Powers at powersp@douglasvillega.gov or 678-449-3128.
