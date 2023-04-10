National Travel and Tourism Week, (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. Travel Industry, will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme, Travel Forward. National Travel and Tourism Week will be celebrated May 7-13.

“The travel industry fuels every industry-our industry’s success in the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”

