National Travel and Tourism Week, (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. Travel Industry, will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme, Travel Forward. National Travel and Tourism Week will be celebrated May 7-13.
“The travel industry fuels every industry-our industry’s success in the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”
Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity, and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.
Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses, and working families across the country.
Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022- revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.
In Douglas County specifically, the travel industry drives over $266 million in visitor spending and saves each household an average of $418 in taxes annually.
Discover Douglasville is recognizing travel’s essential contributions by offering FREE treats in the Welcome Center throughout National Travel and Tourism Week, issuing a proclamation at City Council, publishing a 40th Anniversary blog highlighting the local community, and more. Come by the Welcome Center located at 12385 Veterans Memorial Highway during National Travel and Tourism Week to learn more about the economic impact of tourism in Douglasville and get a free treat.
“Travel is at the heart of Douglasville powering a strong economic impact, creating jobs, and strengthening our community’s culture and identity,” said Rylee Govoreau, Tourism Program Manager. “Douglasville is a hidden gem and we encourage you to get out and discover it. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now and all that it will contribute in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.