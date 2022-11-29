The City of Douglasville has received a Benchmark of Excellence Certification from the Georgia Convention and Visitors Bureau Association.
The Benchmark of Excellence Certification Program (BEC) for Georgia Destination Marketing Organizations was created in 2008. The program was designed to provide a roadmap for continually creating and maintaining a standard of excellence in all areas of operation.
The BEC program presents the opportunity for organizations to measure their practices and achievements against a defined set of competencies which serve to increase the overall professionalism and effectiveness of the organization. BEC Certification shows stakeholders that their Direct Marketing Organization (DMO) operates by standards of excellence and best practices recognized and acclaimed by industry peers.
The BEC is available at three levels- Bronze, Silver, and Gold. The Douglasville CVB received the bronze certification.
Certification is valid for a term of three years, terminating on the anniversary of the most recent certification. Certification is administered through The Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, a unit of the University System of Georgia.
“We are always exploring ways we can enhance the experiences of visitors coming to Douglasville,” said Rylee Govoreau, Tourism Program Manager. “This Benchmark of Excellence certification is one way we can ensure we are on target for achieving that. We encourage everyone to visit Douglasville and are happy to welcome all visitors to our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.