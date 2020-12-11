CVB to host Bridal Showcase

The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host the Behind the Veil Bridal Showcase on Feb. 21, 2021, at the Douglasville Conference Center located at 6700 Church St. from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Behind the Veil” is designed to assist newly engaged. There will be vendors in several categories that will assist in all aspects of the wedding planning process. The showcase will wrap up with a fashion show where couples will have the opportunity to see the latest trends in hair, makeup, and attire on the runway.
“Behind the Veil” is Douglasville’s signature bridal showcase event hosted by the Douglasville CVB. Citizens are invited to attend for tastings, consultations, and the latest trends in décor and ideas. Brides in attendance will be registered to win exclusive prizes and giveaways.
Showcase vendors will include Proof of the Pudding, Douglasville Conference Center, All Occasion DJ, Yours Truly Events, and many more.
The time frame of 2-4:30 p.m. was chosen to allow greater participation from all newly engaged couples. This event is free for brides and guests. As space is limited to ensure proper social distancing capabilities, advanced registration is encouraged. Brides who pre-register will receive a complimentary swag bag. Registration can be done online at Douglasvillega.gov/BehindTheVeil.
The Douglasville CVB continues to seek additional vendor and sponsorship opportunities for this event. Vendor space is still available.
For more information please contact Tourism Program Manager Samantha Rosado at rosados@douglasvillega.gov or by phone at 678-449-3096.
