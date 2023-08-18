The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host a Reunion Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. — 12 noon at Hunter Park. Admission is free and you can register at the event or in advance by emailing govoreaur@douglasvillega.gov.
Attendees who pre-register will be entered to win door prizes. To discover how the Douglasville CVB can help you plan your next reunion in Douglasville, register today!
Whether you’re looking to reunite with family, friends, or former classmates, this free workshop is your one stop shop for planning the event and the Douglasville CVB is here to help you throughout the planning process.
While the Douglasville CVB has hosted the reunion workshop for many years, it was reimagined last year as the Reunion Workshop! The tour will take you to a few of Douglasville’s beautiful parks as well as the Douglasville Conference Center. The event will wrap up with a brief presentation highlighting free services and resources available from the CVB and information on local suppliers. Lunch will be provided.
The Reunion Workshop showcases how the Douglasville CVB can help make your next reunion in Douglasville the best one yet!
