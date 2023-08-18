CVB

The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host a Reunion Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. — 12 noon at Hunter Park. Admission is free and you can register at the event or in advance by emailing govoreaur@douglasvillega.gov.

Attendees who pre-register will be entered to win door prizes. To discover how the Douglasville CVB can help you plan your next reunion in Douglasville, register today!