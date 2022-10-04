Local leaders are polishing their dancing shoes in preparation for the first annual Dancing with the Stars event to benefit Partners in Education. Each leader is working with volunteer dancers from New Manchester High School’s FAME program to design entertaining dance routines that will wow the audience in the ultimate dance battle for a dazzling trophy and a lifetime of bragging rights.
Dancing with the Stars will take place on October 16 at 3 p.m. at New Manchester High School. Advanced tickets for this family-friendly event are $10 for adults, $5 for students and are available online (https://bit.ly/3AVvB8). Tickets purchased at the door will be $15 for adults and $10 for students. Food trucks and games will be available before the show, starting at 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit Partners in Education.
