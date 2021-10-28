The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County partnered with Keep Douglas County Beautiful to present the 3rd Annual Scarecrow Contest in correlation with the Annual Chili Cook Off.
The community was invited to decorate a scarecrow outside of the CAC and it will remain on display thru Oct. 31.
The Scarecrow Contest offered cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and bragging rights, of course.
This year’s winners were announced at the Chili Cook Off:
First Place: Douglas County District Attorney, “Lady Justice”, prize donated to the Douglas County Task Force
Second Place: Gilda Goldstein, “Corvin S. Crow”
Third Place: Aerie Sanders, “Whimsical Waters”
“After hot days like summer, the Chili Cook Off had cool weather, which added a nice touch to the large crowd on the Plaza,” said Emily Lightner, CAC executive director. People came to downtown Douglasville to chow down, visit with friends, show off their creative costumes, and dance the night away with the Cha-Cha slide."
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
