K’Asha Davis of Chapel Hill Elementary School and Jemiah Swinney, a student dancer from New Manchester High School’s FAME program, took top honors from the judges at Partners In Education’s Dancing with the Stars event on Sunday, Oct. 16. Trevor Quander from Georgia Power, along with his student dancer Carson Williams, won the People’s Choice Award.

Dancing with the Stars also produced routines from Mayor Rochelle Robinson and student dancer Trenyce Harvey, and Greystone Power’s Nadia Faucette with student dancer Yahyda Peterson. Between the celebrity dance numbers, Dance Academy West and On Pointe Creative Dance Company entertained the audience. At the end of the show, PIE presented a check for $1,000 to New Manchester High School’s FAME program for devoting countless hours of time and talent to make this a successful event.

Trending Videos