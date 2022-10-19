Lithia Springs Jai’Que Hart, senior QB was 17 of 32 for 230 yards and 2 TD; also had three rushing TD.

Lithia Springs Dahmoney Mosley, senior RB, had 132 rushing yards on 12 carries including a 60-yard run.

Lithia Springs Devon Green, senior WR, had seven receptions for 97 yards and 2 TD.

Chapel Hill Greg Wardlaw, LB, had 10 tackles, lead defense to a shut out for three quarters.

Chapel Hill Nick Howard, OT, had 3 pancakes leading to offense to scoring 38 points.

