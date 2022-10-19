K’Asha Davis of Chapel Hill Elementary School and Jemiah Swinney, a student dancer from New Manchester High School’s FAME program, took top honors from the judges at Partners In Education’s Dancing with the Stars event on Sunday, Oct. 16. Trevor Quander from Georgia Power, along with his student dancer Carson Williams, won the People’s Choice Award.
Dancing with the Stars also produced routines from Mayor Rochelle Robinson and student dancer Trenyce Harvey, and Greystone Power’s Nadia Faucette with student dancer Yahyda Peterson. Between the celebrity dance numbers, Dance Academy West and On Pointe Creative Dance Company entertained the audience. At the end of the show, PIE presented a check for $1,000 to New Manchester High School’s FAME program for devoting countless hours of time and talent to make this a successful event.
“Dancing with the Stars was a community effort," said Lyndsey Sargent, president of the PIE board. "Our sponsors, dancers, PIE board members, New Manchester High School staff and students, judges, and the companies for which each celebrity dancer works all contributed to the outstanding final product. PIE hopes to make this an annual event that continues to bring our community together and raise funds for PIE initiatives.”
Partners in Education (PIE) began in 1996 as a partnership between the Douglas County School System and the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce. The PIE program provides opportunities for local businesses and organizations to share their expertise, time, and resources to positively impact student achievement and college & career readiness. Any business or organization in the Douglas County area is invited to participate in PIE. There are no dues or fees. The only thing needed is an interest in student achievement and the willingness to become involved.
