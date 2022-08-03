The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) for August features Penelope Davis.
Davis is a self-taught artist who has been painting for over 35 years. She enjoys painting, drawing, and card making.
She is originally from South Carolina and now resides here in Georgia. Her favorite subject matters are whimsical faces and florals, but she loves working with all subject matters on some level.
Acrylic paint is her medium of choice and, working with mixed media, she combines her love of paper and paint to create interesting effects in the backgrounds of her work.
“My work is influenced by fashion, nature, and just everyday life” Davis said.
Davis’ works will be featured in this month’s Pop Up Art Shop. Follow the CAC on social media to see her creations and purchase pieces from the comfort of your couch.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
