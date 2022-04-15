Douglas County 4-H is gearing up for a week of fun at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia, from June 20-24, 2022.
Cloverleaf Camp is offered for current fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade youth in Douglas County.
Local 4-H’ers spend five days participating in fun activities including swimming, archery, canoeing, sailing, and even high ropes. Interactive classes in herpetology, entomology, lake ecology, forestry, and wildlife make education come alive.
At camp, youth discover the history of the ancient Rock Eagle Mound and learn about the Native peoples who lived there. The youth are split into tribes and compete in tribal games to win the coveted tribal shield.
Youth who attend camp make new friends, explore different interests, and have an unforgettable summer.
Financial scholarships are available until April 29, 2022.
Have questions? Want to register? Email douglasextension@uga.edu or call the Douglas County Extension Office at 770-920-7224.
Visit extension.uga.edu/douglas and Facebook: UGA Extension Douglas County for more information.
