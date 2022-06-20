DC Chamber 2022 Youth Leadership Douglas spring class completes program

The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce the students that recently completed the Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) Spring 2021 program. These students are juniors from Douglas County high schools and private schools. Program participants were recognized recently at the Douglas County Board of Education meeting.
Youth Leadership Douglas students were given the opportunity to acquire and broaden their knowledge of not only social and business etiquette but also of local government, business, and civic activities through the five-month leadership program. Co-Chairs Allison Parker from City of Douglasville and Mike Montgomery led the students through the program. The program was coordinated by Carley Lawson from the DC Chamber as well as Whitney Lester and Dr. Tawyna Bailey from the DC School System. The program provided students with personal development opportunities that catered to everyone.
YLD Co-Chair, Allison Parker, commented "We were fortunate to have an impressive group of students for the 2021-2022 Youth Leadership Douglas Program. Our students fully embraced the program and learned all they could about Douglas County. I believe the connections that were made, and this entire opportunity will prove to be invaluable as they explore the ways they’ll make an impact in this community. I am more than confident these young leaders will go on to do amazing things."
Graduating students include Jordan Arfanakis, Jackson Backus, Meresa Christian, Drew Dana, Kennedy Doucet, Heaven Green, Jayden Henry, Isaac Huffman, Jacob Lee, Sydney McKoy, Temi Oyedepo, Zino Oziwo, Dylan Robinson, and Zaki Roshell.
For more information, please contact 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
