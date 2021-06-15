The Douglas County Chamber is excited to announce their NEWEST event: Douglas County Dancing with the Stars Gala & Auction on June 18th presented by GreyStone Power Corporation! This inaugural event will feature local, Douglas County “celebrities” vying for the disco ball trophy as well as supporting local nonprofits. This event will also include delicious food, silent auction items and extraordinary entertainment. The event will take place at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The Dancing with the Stars dance competition portion of the event is sponsored and coordinated by Just Breathe Yoga Center. Owner Kim Thomas brings over 30 years of dance expertise to the event. Under Thomas' direction, four nationally acclaimed choreographers are paired with local Douglas County celebrities and placed into teams. These teams have endured nearly two months of training and choreography to deliver top-quality performances to attendees. The event will be held at the Douglasville Conference Center.
In addition to competing for the title of Dancing with the Stars Champion, the teams will also be competing for the People's Choice Award. Attendees, family, friends and community members can "vote" for their favorite contestant via a special link for each team by opting to contribute to the nonprofit of the team's choice. The team who raises the most funds for their nonprofit will take home the title of People's Choice Award and all proceeds raised by each team will be donated to the designated nonprofit. This year's local celebrities and nonprofit organizations include:
• Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North fundraising for Douglas County Education Foundation
• Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine fundraising for Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence
• City of Douglasville Councilman Sam Davis fundraising for Black Education Historical Exhibit
• Douglas County Small Business Owner & Philanthropist Paul Zachos fundraising for Faith in Action.
There are multiple ways to attend this event. Limited sponsorship opportunities remain to attend the live in-person event. Additionally, Watch Party events will be held at Sam & Rosco’s Restaurant and Gabe’s Downtown for $75 per person which includes three-course dinner, live streaming of the event, silent auction bidding, and wine pull. A Virtual Event option sponsored by Google is also available for $25 per link so attendees may enjoy watching the event from the comfort of their own home and have access to silent auction bidding.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “The Chamber is thrilled to host Dancing with the Stars this month! It is a wonderful opportunity to support local nonprofits and enjoy some quality entertainment by our local leaders. I can guarantee that all attendees, in-person or virtual, will be entertained!"
Dancing with the Stars would not be possible without the support of Douglas County Chamber members: Gold Sponsors: City of Douglasville, Douglas County Government, and Georgia Power. Silver Sponsors include Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, Sherrod & Bernard, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Douglasville-Douglas County WSA, Connally Jordan & Associates, and POSolutions Inc.
For more information, contact Kolby Davis at 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
