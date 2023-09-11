The Douglas County Chamber recently announced the speakers for the September Executives Unplugged Luncheon event; Dr. Brendan Kelly, President of the University of West Georgia and Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College.
These two dynamic leaders will engage in a powerful dialogue around innovation, leading with purpose, overcoming adversity and breaking the mold in higher education.
The event will take place at 11:45 a.m. on September 20th at the Douglasville Conference Center.
As UWG’s eighth president, Kelly has led innovative programming inside and outside the classroom, prioritizing students’ career outcomes in an environment that fosters belonging.
His commitment to connection between sudents and industries has resulted in rewarding work experiences and the creation of new degree programs.
Dr. Kevin James is the 19th President of Morris Brown College, leading the institution through a remarkable journey of re-accreditation after nearly two decades.
His visionary approach, strategic pillars, and partnership initiatives have transformed the college, ensuring its stability, academic strength, and financial growth.
Dr. James’s accomplishments have earned him numerous accolades, establishing him as an influential leader in higher education and a driving force for positive change in the community.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “ The DC Chamber is thrilled to present two extraordinary leaders, not only within Douglas but across Metro Atlanta. Brendan and Kevin’s national recognition and industry partnerships exemplify our vision of fostering thriving collaborations.
This is an event you won’t want to miss!!
The Executives Unplugged Luncheon events are open to the public.
The cost to attend in person is $25 for Investors, $35 for Introductory Members and $45 for general admission.
For more information about this event series, contact the Chamber on 770.942.5022.
