The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce the 2022 Women’s Event – Celebrate YOU: the Journey to Well-Being presented by Wellstar Douglas Hospital. The event will be held at the Douglasville Conference Center on Thursday, April 21st from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Celebrate YOU! is focused on helping women to THRIVE in a space of well-being through self-advocacy, self-care, and self-awareness.
This high-end expo is designed for a captive audience of female decision makers in a fun, upbeat atmosphere. Celebrate YOU will feature an interactive women’s showcase, inspirational breakout sessions, a phenomenal keynote speaker and so much more. Event attendees will enjoy access to our women’s showcase with over 30 exhibitors, guaranteed to provide fun and interactive activities, giveaways, and special pricing on merchandise. Additionally, attendees will have access to breakout sessions, an official Celebrate YOU! tote bag, a signature drink ticket, food, music, and so much more!
This year’s event will offer a VIP event with exclusive access to our keynote speaker, Jasmine Forts. Jasmine is an HR leader, certified career coach, and wellness guru. During this private event, Jasmine leverages her expertise and platform to motivate and inspire women to reset, rest, and relearn balance. Guests will enjoy a private meet and greet with Jasmine, a special gift from our VIP sponsor.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray commented, “Celebrate YOU! is an ideal opportunity to reach women who make decisions across the spectrum - career or family, work or vacation, serious or fun. We are so excited to bring this event back and we expect it to sell out quickly, so if you want to have fun while gathering information to make great decisions, be sure to register early!”
Tickets are $35 for Chamber Investors, $45 for General Admission and $75 for VIP access. For more information about the event, being an exhibitor, or sponsorships, please contact the Chamber at 770.942.5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/what-we-do/signature-events-overview/womens-event/.
