The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest member of Chairman’s Circle: Sea Breeze Cleaning. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Michael Montgomery, owner of Sea Breeze Cleaning, was officially welcomed to the Chairman’s Circle at the Best in Business Luncheon on June 16th.
“We are excited to have Michael as a business partner and community advocate,” says Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, “We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote Sea Breeze Cleaning as a member of the Chairman’s Circle.”
Sea Breeze is a commercial cleaning company that specializes in providing its unique touchless cleaning methods to government facilities, health and fitness centers, condo and luxury apartment communities, schools, office buildings, restaurants, and more. The well-trained and experienced cleaning crew use top-of-the-line cleaning equipment that removes dust and dirt, rather than redistributing it “Green’’ cleaning chemicals that promote improved air quality, and hospital-grade disinfectants that kill bacteria and germs as stated by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Montgomery commented, “Our technicians are trained in our unique touchless cleaning methods, designed with your business in mind. So, if you are a business owner and you are interested in protecting your customers and your staff, we would love to be the ones that you trust with the cleanliness and care of your facility. Because we understand that it’s not just about cleaning but health and safety as well.”
For more information about Sea Breeze Cleaning you can contact them at 470-661-8098 or visit their website at http://www.cleanwithseabreeze.com.
DC Chamber Chairman’s Circle
This esteemed group of individuals represents businesses and individuals who have chosen to go the extra mile in their support for the Chamber and its mission; they do so because they believe that the voice of business must be heard.
These leaders invest time and money toward the job creation, quality of life, workforce development and marketing goals of the community.
The Chairman’s Circle includes top level executives and community leaders that help turn thought into action. Involvement at this level puts their business at the table with the movers and shakers of Douglas County.
Additionally, Visionary Partners help pave the way for the future of the business community in Douglas County. They are the pioneers of innovation and growth in our community that ensure the mission and values of the Chamber will continue to remain relevant for many, many years.
For information on the Douglas County Chamber, contact their office at 770-942-5022 or visit the Chamber website, www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.