DC Library hosting 'Black + Jewish' exhibition

The “Black + Jewish: Connection, Courage, Community” exhibition is on display at the Douglas County Public Library in May.

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

During the month of May, the Douglas County Public Library will be hosting the traveling banner exhibition “Black + Jewish: Connection, Courage, Community” in observance of Jewish American Heritage Month.

The exhibition, provided by the Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University, explores the history of Black and Jewish relationships in the United States.

A digital gallery guide and custom book display will accompany the exhibition to provide further context and information.

The library’s operating hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Contact the library at 770-920-7125.

