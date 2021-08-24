Douglas County Library announced Tuesday it is participating in "September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.
Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.
The exhibition will be on display the entire month of September and will include a special community activity the week of Sept. 6-11.
This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as the country observes the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.
The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National endowment for Humanities.
For questions or more information on this Exhibition, please visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website, 911memorial.org.
The library’s hours are Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
