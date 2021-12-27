Douglas County Special Olympics had the privilege of attending the Bowling Invitational in Warner Robins on Dec. 9. Douglas County had eight gold medalists, three silver medalists and one bronze medalist. The coaches and volunteers were so proud of them all. Coaches that went included Kim Miller, Karen Kuhn, Lynn Day, Gwen Moran and Tammy Cochran.
DC Special Olympians rack up 12 medals at Bowling Invitational
- All photos special to the Sentinel
-
- Updated
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Subadan resigned after learning contact wasn't being renewed
- Foxhall seeks new deal from BOC
- Student charged for punching teacher
- Film complex planned for east side of county within new Lee Road TAD
- Demolition of old DCSS central office begins
- Suspect wanted for armed robberies at two local stores
- Police looking for woman involved in road-rage shooting; Waffle House hit by stray bullet
- Amazing’ Ayden inspires family, others
Most Popular
Articles
- Student charged for punching teacher
- OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jai'Que Hart led Lithia Springs to historic season
- Subadan resigned after learning contact wasn't being renewed
- Film complex planned for east side of county within new Lee Road TAD
- Demolition of old DCSS central office begins
- Whitesburg man wanted for criminal damage to roof
- Police looking for woman involved in road-rage shooting; Waffle House hit by stray bullet
- Suspect wanted for armed robberies at two local stores
- Amazing’ Ayden inspires family, others
- Foxhall seeks new deal from BOC
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.