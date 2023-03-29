Douglas County Education Foundation (DCEF) Executive Director Angelia O’Neal announced the names of 25 scholarship recipients on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. This year, there were 114 completed applications submitted and 25 scholarships awarded totaling $45,000. The students will be honored at a reception on Wednesday, April 12th.
The mission of DCEF is to generate, monitor and dispense funds; provide financial support to programs for enrichment; and encourage, recognize and reward excellence in the students and staff of the Douglas County School System. DCEF fulfills its mission by raising money for graduating high school seniors, Classroom Impact Grants, occasional restricted grants, and honorariums.
• Regis Harris, Chapel Hill HS, Betty Hilton Scholarship Regis Harris, $500
• Kwadjo Sarpong, Lithia Springs HS, Billie Yancey Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Nathaniel Giddens, Alexander HS, Billie Yancey Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Jasmine Rowan-Ward, New Manchester HS, Billie Yancey Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Lauren Cantrell, New Manchester HS, Billie Yancey Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Sabrina Felix, Douglas County HS, Captain Herb Emory Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
• Jarrett Robinson, Chapel Hill HS, Carmilla Hilton and Crystal Hilton Scholarship, $500
• Kayla Hasan, College & Career Institute/Douglas County HS, Don Remillard Scholarship, $500
• Samantha Traylor, College & Career Institute/Alexander HS, Don Remillard Scholarship, $500
• Deborah Osime, Lithia Springs HS, Hometown Scholarship, $1,000
• Skye Mariah Vaughn, New Manchester HS, Juanita Williams Memorial Scholarship, $500
• Kendyl Jones, Alexander HS, Kathryn Milner Shehane Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Omolara Babalola, Douglas County HS, Mario West “Defend The Dream” Scholarship (Available to DCHS seniors Only), $1,500
• Olivia Solomon, Douglas County HS, Mario West “Defend The Dream” Scholarship (Available to DCHS seniors Only), $1,500
• Gerrell Gaillard, Douglas County HS, Mario West “Defend The Dream” Scholarship (Available to DCHS seniors Only), $1,500
• Kelsea Camp, Douglas County HS, Mario West “Defend The Dream” Scholarship (Available to DCHS seniors Only), $1,500
• John Taylor, Chapel Hill HS, Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn, and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship — 4-Year Renewable @ $1,000/Each Fall Semester, $4,000
• Paige Ferris, Douglas County HS, Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn, and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship — 4-Year Renewable @ $1,000/Each Fall Semester, $4,000
• Trinitee Henry, New Manchester HS, Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn, and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship -4-Year Renewable @ $1,000/Each Fall Semester, $4,000
• Jayden Pierrette, Chapel Hill HS, Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn, and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship -4-Year Renewable @ $1,000/Each Fall Semester, $4,000
• Maggie Padgett, Alexander HS, Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn, and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship -4-Year Renewable @ $1,000/Each Fall Semester, $4,000
• Merideth Brown, Alexander HS, Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn, and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship -4-Year Renewable @ $1,000/Each Fall Semester, $4,000
• Elijah Lewis, Lithia Springs HS, Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn, and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship -4-Year Renewable @ $1,000/Each Fall Semester, $4,000
• Teni Ojosipe, Chapel Hill HS, Reverend Alvertis Hilton Memorial Scholarship, $500
• Lucas Denison, Alexander HS, Winston Legacy Scholarship, $500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.