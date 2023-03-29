Douglas County Education Foundation (DCEF) Executive Director Angelia O’Neal announced the names of 25 scholarship recipients on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. This year, there were 114 completed applications submitted and 25 scholarships awarded totaling $45,000. The students will be honored at a reception on Wednesday, April 12th.

The mission of DCEF is to generate, monitor and dispense funds; provide financial support to programs for enrichment; and encourage, recognize and reward excellence in the students and staff of the Douglas County School System. DCEF fulfills its mission by raising money for graduating high school seniors, Classroom Impact Grants, occasional restricted grants, and honorariums.

