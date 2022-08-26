SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Education Foundation (DCEF) has awarded 27 Classroom Impact Grants to Douglas County School System (DCSS) teachers totaling $17,675.42.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:08 pm
“The DCEF is honored to administer funds to support our ‘Community Heroes’ and their efforts to positively impact and educate our future leaders,” said DCEF Executive Director Angelia O’Neal. “We salute you!”
The Grants are provided by the Foundation to promote creative and innovative ideas inside and outside the classroom that directly impact student learning. Grants often fund programs, projects, equipment and enrichment opportunities that would not be available through state funds alone.
This year, winners will also receive a special Classroom Impact Grant Prize Ribbon to display on their classroom doors.
Classroom Impact Grants promote creative and innovative ideas in and out of the classroom that directly impact student learning.
To receive a Grant, teachers, media specialists, counselors, principals and assistant principals throughout the Douglas County School System submit applications, and Grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the top applicants.
Over the past 19 years, more than $323,000 have been awarded in Classroom Impact Grants to serve thousands of students at all grade levels throughout DCSS.
