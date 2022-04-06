SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Proud parents and students came out to the Douglas County Central Office on March 30, as the Douglas County Education Foundation (DCEF) held its annual scholarship reception.
Thanks to the Foundation and its many generous donors, 28 seniors throughout the school system were awarded over $68,000 in college scholarships to continue their education.
DCEF has also partnered with former Atlanta Hawks player Mario West to administer his Defend the Dream Scholarship to Douglas County High School seniors.
To receive a scholarship, students filled out applications that opened at the start of the new year. Once submitted, the applications were read by donors and other reviewers, who then notified the winners.
Many of the scholarships are renewable, meaning that students will receive awarded funding each semester or year that they are in school, to assist them in achieving their academic dreams.
Scholarship recipients are:
Ashley and Mandy Eaton “What College Means to Me” Scholarship
• Gracie Chaves — AHS
• Callie Duncan — AHS
• Morgan Mitchell — AHS
• Jaida White — AHS
• Denver Moreland — CHHS
• Vasthi Saintil — NMHS
Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing Scholarship
• Christian Edwards — AHS
• Betty Hilton Scholarship
• Kennedy Vick — AHS
Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn and Judge Dan P. Winn Memorial Scholarship
• Joi Bailey — AHS
• Brianna Cleary — CHHS
• Soraya Wilson — CHHS
• Kiersten Elder — DCHS
• Kenneth Payne — LSHS
• Christopher Suarez — LSHS
• Jade Middleton — NMHS
Winston Legacy Scholarship
• Sara Hindmon — AHS
Juanita Williams Memorial Scholarship
• George Dawson — AHS
Hometown Scholarship
• Samuel Austin — CHHS
Carmilla Hilton and Crystal Hilton Scholarship
• Nathaniel Wisdom — DCHS
Don Remillard Scholarship
• Ayla Mercier — DCHS
• Katrina Davis — NMHS
Reverend Alvertis Hilton Memorial Scholarship
• Lindsey Robles — DCHS
Billie Yancey Memorial Scholarship
• Travis Espinoza — LSHS
• Danielle Ryll — LSHS
• Jalen Adams — NMHS
• Erykah Williams — NMHS
Kathryn Milner Shehane Memorial Scholarship
• Angenie GeDeon — LSHS
Michael Lankford Legacy Scholarship
• Adrian Martinez — LSHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.