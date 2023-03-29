Eleven of the 23 county Governor’s Honors Program semifinalists are Douglas County High School students, the highest among the five DCSS schools. They are: Math: Anthony Douglas, Science: Khadija Buke and Kelia Agbor, Social Studies: Chloe Blacknall, Brittany Brown, and Isabel Yang, French: HIba Ghaffar and Mason Mifflin, Spanish: Darasime Bankole, Theater: Rezi Oziwo, and Engineering: Nathan Zhu.
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is a four-week summer program open to all gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors. The program provides students with academic, cultural and social enrichment and covers all tuition fees and boarding costs.
