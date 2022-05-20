Select students at Douglas County High School were esteemed with the opportunity of taking a Diagnostics Phlebotomy course as a fourth-level class in the Healthcare Science pathway.
Although this class was introduced two years prior, students taking the Phlebotomy course during the 2021-2022 school year were gifted with an extra opportunity of sitting for the certification exam. Fifteen of the 18 students in the class were eligible to sit for the exam, with nine receiving a passing score.
Students passing the exam were also required to successfully obtain 10 Live Capillary sticks and 30 Live Venipunctures. As a result, eight students from Yvonne Flemister’s 2021-2022 Diagnostics Phlebotomy class will be the first students in the DCHS graduating class of 2022 to walk across the stage as Certified Phlebotomy Technicians.
