Zhu

Nathan Zhu, a student at Douglas County High School, recently graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission (MARC) youth leadership program along with 49 other high school students from across the area.

 DCSS/Special

A Douglas County high school student recently graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission (MARC) youth leadership program along with 49 other high school students from across the area.

Nathan Zhu, a student at Douglas County High School, completed the six-month program that allows students to explore real-world issues such as housing affordability, responsible water usage, and the impact of limited transportation options. They spoke with local changemakers about equity and resilience and offered their own reflections on ways the region can better serve its diverse population.

Trending Videos