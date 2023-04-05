A Douglas County high school student recently graduated from the Model Atlanta Regional Commission (MARC) youth leadership program along with 49 other high school students from across the area.
Nathan Zhu, a student at Douglas County High School, completed the six-month program that allows students to explore real-world issues such as housing affordability, responsible water usage, and the impact of limited transportation options. They spoke with local changemakers about equity and resilience and offered their own reflections on ways the region can better serve its diverse population.
“This year’s MARC students demonstrated tremendous leadership as they explored the key issues facing our region — challenges that are sure to shape their own futures,” said ARC Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong. “This dynamic and diverse group of young people got to know Atlanta from a regional perspective and had the opportunity to network with peers from across the metro area. That’s what makes the MARC program special.”
Since 1998, MARC’s youth leadership program has engaged hundreds of 10th and 11th grade students from Atlanta’s 11 metro counties in experiential learning about their region. Students go beyond the classroom to learn about the planning and development of a large metro region, while also developing their leadership, communication, and collaboration skills.
MARC is now accepting applications for next school year’s class through May 19. Visit atlantaregional.org/marc for more information about the program.
