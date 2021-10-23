The infamous KT-Boundary in the Williston Basin region in North Dakota has long de-fined the geological signature (a thin band of rock sediment) that marks the end of the Cretaceous Period—the last period of the Mesozoic Era (i.e., the end of the dinosaurs) and the beginning of the Paleocene period, the first period of the Cenozoic Era (i.e., the last 66 million Cretaceous-Paleocene years on earth). This transition has been renamed as the Cretaceous-Paleocene boundary (K-Pg Boundary). The K-Pg boundary is defined as the geological period that lasted from about 145 to 66 million years ago and is the third and final period of the Mesozoic Era — as well as the longest geological period of the Phanerozoic (our current geologic eon) — in between the Cretaceous and Tertiary Periods. In short, this small band of rock sediment contains the earliest evidence of life on earth in the form of fossils.
The significance of the event helped scientists better understand how the environment shapes plants, and how plants shape the environment over the immensity of geological time. First, plants exquisitely record previously hidden features of Earth history, and second, plants are a geological force of nature — demonstrating the ability to mold and recycle the earth’s landscape and climate throughout its 4.5 billion years.
Flowering plants — with at least 370,000 species currently identified — are the most diverse group of plants on Earth. Flowering plants arrived about 140 million years ago, which is quite late in the evolution of plants. Although land plants have been on earth for 470 million years or longer, the earliest evidence of flowering plants occurs during the Cretaceous period. This means that flowers have only existed for about a quarter of the time of land plants in general. Along the plant evolution scale, flowering plants arrived near the end of the age of the dinosaurs — and since that time they have diversified beyond all expectations with about 2,000 new species of plants discovered each year.
The origin and evolution of flowering plants was one of the largest mysteries and enigmas of the natural world until recent fossil discoveries placed them in the Jurassic or earlier periods. This lack of older fossils is thought to be due to the low probability of plant fossilization and the rarity of early flowering plants. The evolution of flowering plants was a long time in coming, but today they are the most successful group of land plants found on every continent except Antarctica, and on remote islands. Charles Darwin called their rapid rise in the Cretaceous period “an abominable mystery.”
Flowering plants are characterized by extraordinary diversity among their flowers, shapes, and sizes. The ancestral flower was bisexual, having both female (carpels) and male (stamen) parts surrounded by multiple whirls of petal-like organs arranged in sets of threes. Today only about 20% of flowers have trimerous whirls albeit fewer in number: lilies have two and magnolias have three. This diversity of flower morphology has arisen in adaptation to morphological selection imposed by the wide variety of pollinators, including bees, flies, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, bats and rodents. Therefore, pollinator specificity dictates flower morphology.
A Stanford study reveals that, rather than flowers evolving gradually over hundreds of millions of years, land plants underwent major diversification in two bursts of evolution with a 250-million-year hiatus. The first evolution occurred in early plant history, giving rise to the development of seeds, and the second took place during the diversification of flowering plants. Insect pollination and animal seed dispersal may have appeared as early as 300 million years ago, but only in the last 100 million years has pollinator interactions with flowers driven the extreme complexity in flowering plants.
The second evolution of complexity was more dramatic, emphasizing the unique nature of flowering plants like the passionflower, which can have 20 different types of parts — more than twice the number found in non-flowering plants. The presence and recurrence of polyploidization in plant species makes it one of the most important events in plants representing diversification, evolution of genes, and the domestication of crops. Polyploidization refers to the multiplication of a complete chromosome set of a certain species to give birth to a new species. These multiple sets of chromosomes coexist in one nucleus and can be inherited to off-springs. The occurrence of many independent polyploidization events in plants was found to be tightly associated with the timing of extreme climate events or natural disasters on earth, leading to mass extinction. Polyploid plants would have a greater chance to survive these disasters and climate events, replacing the ecological niches of their diploid predecessors. Scientists believe that polyploid plants exhibit high to extreme adaptability to environments than their diploid parents. It is highly probable that one in every three species of plants may face extinction by 2070, according to new study based on data from hundreds of plant species.
