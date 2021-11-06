DCMG: A splash of winter color

In the depths of winter, we look out over the bare trees and long for the colors of spring. But there are some bright spots to be had in your winter landscape. One of those is the Winterberry, or Ilex verticillata. This native, deciduous, multi-stemmed shrub will provide that pick-me-up that we all need during the cold winter months.
The Winterberry is native to the eastern and central United States and parts of Canada in zones 3 through 9. While this shrub is a member of the holly family, its leaves do not have the sharp edges found on many hollies and it is not evergreen. It does have some serration along the leaf margin, but that is minimal. The leaves are 1 1/2 inches to three inches long and arranged alternately. They are shiny on top and pubescent (hairy)on the undersides. The leaves are not truly showy in the fall and will usually turn yellowish-green with some purple tinges and finally black with the first frost before falling off. What’s left behind after the leaves fall is a 6-15-foot-tall shrub with a number of smooth stems that are dark gray to brown. It will generally max out at 6-10 feet wide. If planted in drier places, it may grow to only 5-6 feet tall.
In the spring the Winterberry puts on an attractive display of somewhat insignificant white flowers. Insects collect nectar and pollen. Winterberries are dioecious, meaning there are both male and female plants. While both male and female plants bloom, only the fertilized female flowers will produce berries. It is recommended that you plant one male shrub for every 8-10 female shrubs. Buying this plant while in bloom will help ensure that you are getting both a male and female specimen. A quick internet search will give you information about which of the male and female winterberry plants will have similar bloom times. You can distinguish the male from the female flowers by checking out the inside of the blooms. The female flower will have a small green ‘knob’ in the center. This is the ovule which will eventually become the seed pod. The male flower will have pollen-covered anthers in the center.
Flowers appear on new growth, so be aware of this if you decide to prune for shape. Pruning should be done in early spring; just before new growth appears. This will encourage more new growth which, in turn, will produce more blooms and berries. One drawback to this plant is that it spreads by suckers underground, but these are easy to remove and make great passalong plants. Leave the suckers to form a colony. The shrubs will grow in full sun to partial shade, but they especially love acidic, moist-to-wet soil. It does not tolerate alkaline soil, and will become stunted if planted there.
Wildlife makes use of this plant year-round. Birds eat the berries and may nest in the branches, and can use the shrub for avoiding predators. It is also the host plant for the Henry’s Elfin butterfly. Even before the leaves have dropped, the bushes are covered with bright red berries growing in clusters along each stem. These berries will persist throughout the winter and will be a feast for the birds and small mammals. If you love to watch birds in your yard in the winter, this plant is a must have.
