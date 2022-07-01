June 2022 in Georgia is the beginning of a long, hot, and mostly dry summer. I am gearing up early this year to ready the garden hose watering stations throughout my gardens in hopes that the plants can be sustained during the ever-persistent dry and hot spells that have become so common in Georgia. It is not my favorite gardening activity; however, this year during my mandatory watering tasks, I was taken aback by the sighting of the very first blooms on a small nondescript tree/shrub that has sprung into the limelight for the first time since being planted over twenty years ago. I bought this small tree at the feed store in Carrollton, GA, where it was touted as one of the most unusual and beautiful flowering trees — more beautiful than our native azaleas! I could not wait until Spring to witness the flowers rumored to be unsurpassed by any other plant. Year after year since 1992, I sought the promise of rare beauty from this small, unassuming tree, only to be disappointed. Often, I considered removing the non-descript diminutive tree to make room for azaleas or hydrangeas, but I never got around to it. After several years of disappointment in the lack of flowering, I assumed it must be a male tree, or it was mislabeled and was not a Beauty Bush. What saved it was my reluctance to kill trees for any reason as they keep this world healthy
In 2022, twenty-plus years after planting it, my nondescript little tree bloomed for the first time! And, it now has a name: Linnaea amabilis — Beautybush (previously known as Kolkwitzia amabilis). It is a member of the honeysuckle family, but does not seem to be invasive. I hope this year is the first of many more spring blooms by this lovely small tree. And of course, I will try to find a way to propagate this lovely specimen—perhaps finding it a better location to promote annual flowering.
Among other flowers that have exceeded expectations this year with their huge, showy displays of panicles, mopheads, and lace are my hydrangeas! Although non-native, hydrangeas grow well in Georgia — thriving in fertile, well-draining soils that receive plenty of moisture. They thrive in full morning sun but most prefer afternoon shade that provides protection from the hot midday sun. Many hydrangeas can grow to great heights and widths. Fortunately, I have several elegant hydrangeas that are easy to cultivate, tolerate almost any type of soil, and consistently produce abundant, vibrant blooms ranging in colors of clear blue, vibrant pinks, frosty whites, lavender, and rose. Among my favorites include: Hydrangea serrata, ‘Fuji Waterfall,’ Hydrangea quercofolia, ‘Snowcicle,’ and Hydrangea macrophylla, ‘Pistachio,’ hydrangeas. As of yet, I have not had to water these plants as they not only have well-established root systems, but they are also shaded by large oak trees.
Perhaps, the most spectacular floral display belonged to my Beauty Bush (Linnaea amabilis). Although it is not native to America (Native to Central and South East China), it has long been a favorite in Southern Gardens. I planted this bush decades ago in my front yard, among great oaks, Hosta plants and azaleas. Each year I awaited the blooms that were touted as the most stunning floral display imaginable. And as the decades passed, I rarely gave notice to the ever-growing, flower-barren shrub that promised so much. Many times, I had thought about removing it to allow greater air flow and space for the more productive plants, but the promise of the unforgettable display of this shrub kept it alive; however, not without my early disappointments year after year. Patience is a virtue, and longevity is an asset, especially after decades (25 years) of anticipation. I now understand how the Beauty Bush got its name! And now that I know what the plant is, I have learned why it rarely bloomed. Beauty bush flowers bloom only on new wood, which is why one should prune immediately after flowering, and each year cut out up to 20% of aging stems to near the base. Looks like I have a lot of work ahead, but I know it will be worth the effort to promote more lovely blooms next year!
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension Website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to assist: ugw2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com.
