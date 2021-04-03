April is an exciting month for gardeners. With temperatures consistently in the 60s and 70s (if not hotter) during the day, and the soil temps heating up, the gardening season is in full swing,
While we’ve had an early and beautiful spring, keep in mind that the average date of last frost in spring for our zone is April 13. We could still have another frost, so be careful of tender annuals and freshly planted vegetables, herbs and flowers. If the temperatures get down to the scary zone, protect your plants by bringing inside what you can, or covering outside plants with plastic or tarps overnight.
Being aware that a frost could still happen means that it’s still a bit early to move indoor plants outside for the warm season. Wait for evening temperatures to remain consistently above 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
As you go about your garden business in April, keep these tips from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service in mind:
• April is a good time to clean up plants and flower beds. Pick out dead leaves and twigs and prune dead limbs.
• Cut flower stalks back to the ground on daffodils, hyacinths, and other spring flowering bulbs as the flowers fade.
• Do not cut the foliage until it dies naturally. The leaves are necessary to produce strong bulbs capable of re-flowering. Folding or tying the foliage reduces the plant’s ability to photosynthesize which means fewer or smaller flowers next year. If bulbs are planted under other perennials, the new developing foliage will eventually hide the dying leaves.
PERENNIALS
• When you scout out the perennials emerging in your garden, gently pull a little bit of mulch from the plants to encourage new growth and to help bring sunlight in to warm the soil.
• This is the time to dig and divide hostas and other perennials. Use a spade or digging fork to separate plants and move them to other areas of your landscape or to share with gardening friends.
• Lift, divide, and replant chrysanthemums as soon as new shoots appear. Each rooted shoot or clump will develop into a fine plant for late summer bloom. Pinch out the top when the plants are about 4 inches high to thicken the plant.
• Plant dahlia tubers as soon as the danger of frost is passed. Stake at the time of planting to avoid injury to tubers.
• To extend the blooming period of gladiolus, plant early, mid- and late-season selections each week until the middle of June. Choose a sunny location and plant the corms four to six inches deep and six to eight inches apart.
• Plant clematis in locations that receive at least six hours of sunshine a day. Use an organic mulch or ground cover to shade roots and keep them cool. Plant in rich, well-drained loam.
ANNUALS
• Look to late April, when the danger of frost is passed, to plant annuals like impatiens, petunias, calibrachoa and begonias in the landscape and containers. Annuals like good garden soil amended with rich organic matter to improve drainage.
• When you are out shopping for annual flowers for your garden, look for plants with lots of unopened buds. Plants that bloom in the pack are often root bound and can be set back for several weeks after being transplanted. Plants not yet in bloom will actually bloom sooner, be better established, and grow faster.
VEGETABLES
Sweet Corn, squash, tomatoes, and other warm season vegetables can be planted after all danger of frost. You can direct sow seeds for corn, beans and squash in your garden or raised bed. Transplant tomato seedlings into the garden at the same time.
Remember to add tomato cages or trellises at the same time — it’s a lot of trouble to add a tomato cage after a plant has started growing.
FRUIT TREES
• Apply mulch around fruit trees but do not put it right up against the trunk as this encourages disease, insects and possibly rodents.
• Continue orchard management with registered sprays on fruit trees and good sanitation. For more information about spraying fruit trees, contact the Douglas County Cooperative Extension Office.
LAWN CARE
Now is the time to apply post-emergent crabgrass control, while the weeds are young. Be sure to select a product labeled for the specific type of turf to be treated. Split applications of summer pre-emergence products should be reapplied at the end of May.
Warm-season grasses, including Bermuda grass, Zoysia and Centipede grass, should be fertilized with 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of quickly available nitrogen fertilizers (with less than 50% slowly available nitrogen). This application should be repeated in May and June.
GROW ROSES
Spray roses at monthly intervals to control disease and insects like spider mites. A light monthly application of fertilizer is beneficial. Or use a three-in-one product that feeds, has a systemic insecticide and a systemic fungicide. These applications usually last 5 to 6 weeks.
• Prune climbing roses soon after its first bloom. Remove weak or diseased canes and prune other canes back about a third, training them to a trellis or fence.
• Pinch out any cold damaged leaves on roses and give them a final pruning.
INSECT LIFE
Be on the lookout for lace bugs on azaleas, cotoneaster and other ornamentals and apply a treatment as needed. Remember that lace bugs have several generations and continued scouting will be needed throughout the growing season.
SHRUBS
• Apply fertilizer to ornamentals this month. Remember that large mature shrubs may not need any supplemental nutrition on a continuing basis.
• Finish any last-minute pruning on ornamentals that are not now blooming or about to bloom.
• A full, evergreen hedge north of your home can cut heating bills by 34% in windswept regions or by 10% in sheltered areas. If your house is exposed to winter winds, this spring, consider establishing an evergreen planting for a windbreak.
• When pruning forsythia, do not shear as you would a hedge. It is best to thin out the old branches as close to the ground as possible. This should be done immediately after blooming.
• If wisteria does not bloom, it needs careful pruning to correct the condition. Prune long, straggling canes and all dead wood. Root pruning sometimes helps too.
PROPAGATION
Layering has been found to be successful on more species of trees and shrubs than any other style of vegetative propagation. Layering consists of wounding a branch of the plant, then covering the wounded area with a rooting medium, such as soil or sphagnum moss. The branch usually will form roots around the wound while it is still attached to the parent plant. Layering is most successful if done in spring or late fall as rooting is most vigorous in cool weather.
POLLINATORS
Many gardeners plant annual and perennial flowers to attract hummingbirds. Woody plants can also be added to the yard to provide nectar for our smallest native birds. Some common trees visited by hummingbirds are buckeye, horse chestnut, catalpa, apple, crabapple, hawthorn, silk tree, redbud and tulip poplar. Shrubs include azalea, beauty bush, coralberry, native honeysuckle, lilac, New Jersey tea, Siberian pea shrub and red weigela.
Lucy Mercer is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
