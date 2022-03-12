DCMG: Bloodroot puts on a show

Life is filled with little joys-seeing a baby’s first step, enjoying a beautiful sunset, or hearing the oceans washing up on shore. We should fill our days with the pleasures the little joys bring. One of the little joys I love is seeing my native wildflowers open their blooms, especially in the spring when the gloom of winter weather is fading.
Stumbling upon a mass of pure white blooms atop a leafless stalk on a hillside is a little joy that everyone should experience at least once. If you’re lucky, you’ll see a clump of Bloodroot in February or March while walking in a deciduous forest.
As the temperatures begin to rise, you may see a small, green thumb-sized plant emerging from the leaf litter. As it grows taller, you’ll discover that this is the greenish/ blue leaf which is curled around the flower bud, protecting it from cold nighttime temperatures. Each flower stalk will produce a single bloom about 2 inches wide, with 8-10 petals. Numerous yellow stamen will fan out from the center of the bloom.
The flowers open up in the sun, but the bloom will close at night. Each blossom lasts only a day or two. The beautifully lobed leaves continue to grow after the blooms have faded, sometimes reaching up to 9 inches across and will continue to earn its place in the garden until late summer.
The Bloodroot puts on its best show when planted in masses in a shaded woodland garden. Leave them alone and they will naturalize over time to make a nice colony.
They thrive in the sunlight of deciduous trees of early spring but enjoy the shade provided by the trees when the trees leaf out. Plant Bloodroot in fertile, loamy soil with average moisture. Mine seem to do just fine with no supplemental watering from the hose.
After flowering, leave the plants alone. The bloom will produce a green oblong shaped seed pod which will be filled with quite a number of seeds. In May, the seed pod will dry out and ‘explode’. These seeds may be hard to propagate, so just leave them alone they will be fine.
Ants are great at dispersing seeds, and collect the Bloodroot seeds for the nutritional value of the elaiosome which has a ‘tail’ consisting of dead cells and many lipids, or fats. There may also be other nutrients as well, including proteins, vitamins, and starch. Once the ants have cleaned the seed, it is then ditched and, with the right conditions, will germinate and sprout.
The main reason a seed has an elaiosome is to aid dispersal. Elaiosomes are fleshy structures that are attached to the seeds of many plant species. For a seed to have the best chance of germinating, sprouting, and surviving into a mature plant, it needs to travel a good distance from the mother plant to avoid being shaded out due to competition with larger plants for nutrients.
Unfortunately, over-harvesting in the wild had caused a great decline in the past, but it has made a comeback in recent years and can be found in every part of Georgia except along the coast.
Bloodroot got is common name because of the red orange fluid that leaks from the root if it is cut or damaged. And like many native plants, the common name resulted from the belief that the plant could treat diseases of the blood. Native Americans used the Bloodroot for a number of things from dyes to war paint, insect repellent, and for making a tea to treat lung ailments and rheumatism.
Another common name is Snakebite, indicating that it may have been thought to aid in treating snakebites. It was discovered that this plant could inhibit plaque on teeth and became a common ingredient in toothpaste and mouthwash. But just as with most other things, too much of a good thing is not a good thing. Ingesting too much of this plant can be toxic, and it is not recommended that you try any of these old uses.
Bloodroots flowers attract many pollinators including bumblebees, mining bees, and bee-like flies. The Bloodroot in my yard was harvested on a rescue sanctioned by the Georgia Native Plant Society. Never collect plant materials from private land without the owner’s permission, and certainly not from public lands. When purchasing this or any other native plant, know the source of the plants. If the seller can’t guarantee that the plants were legally harvested, don’t buy them. Illegal harvesting can cause the extinction of plants.
For more information about native plants or for events being hosted by the West Georgia Chapter, visit the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society facebook page and its web page at wgawildflowers.com. Also visit the Georgia Native Plant Society page on facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.