Common Lantana, scientific name: Lantana Camara, is a popular broadleaf evergreen shrub in the Verbenaceae (verbena) family. Being a perennial and producing many tiny flowers that cover the plant, it is not surprising many gardeners want lantana in their flower beds or containers.
Let’s find more about this popular plant and why it may or may not be a good choice for your garden.
• Common lantana is a tropical flowering shrub that is not native to Georgia. They came from Central and South America originally.
• Lantana prefers land that has been disturbed, like wastelands, railways, roads, and such.
• They love the full sun (at least four hours of direct sunlight) and well-drained soil. Lots of sunlight encourages blooms.
• All parts of the lantana are toxic. Yet, the toxicity is low. The poisonous substance is Triterpene. Eating a large amount will cause health problems, and you should consult a doctor.
• They produce many seeds that birds carry far and wide.
• Lantanas can live without water for a time, which helps during the dry months.
• They have few pests and diseases.
• Common Lantana can grow from three to seven feet tall.
Many lantanas are not cold hardy in Georgia (such as some of those pictured in this article). Ms. Huff and Mozelle are said to be cold hardy; some listed as cold hardy may last for one or two seasons and then do not return.
A good thing to note: Many countries consider lantana invasive as they like to spread and take over. Lantanas spread fast and are like weeds in that aspect. You will have to pull up any plants you do not want regularly.
Maintenance is not complicated. Prune hard in spring to remove dead wood and prevent woodiness. If you feed, then do so lightly, as sometimes fertilizer can cause the plant to bloom less. Lantanas like soil that drains, so make sure you don’t overwater them. And you might want to plant them where they will not get crushed leaves as lantanas have an odor that some people may not like.
Lantana Camara has also been used in traditional herbal medicines to treat various ailments, including cancer, skin itches, leprosy, chickenpox, measles, asthma, and ulcers. [1] [2] Most medicinal uses have been used in India and Uganda, with some National Institutes of Health studies in the United States. [3]
There is a significant reason you may want lantanas in your garden or patio other than their pretty flowers and lush growth: They attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, which is essential for all plant reproduction and our lives.
Credits: [1] http://www.issg.org/database/species/ecology.asp?si=56, April 7, 2014. Craig Walton, Department of Natural Resources, Queensland, Australia & IUCN/SSC Invasive Species Specialist Group (ISSG). [2] https://www.healthbenefitstimes.com/common-lantana/, Health Benefits Times.
[3] “The anti-mycobacterial activity of LantanaCamaraa a plant traditionally used to treat symptoms of tuberculosis in South-western Uganda” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2932521/, March 9, 2009.
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Gerogia’s Extension website, http;//extensionuga.edu/. Also, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to help: uge2097@uga.edu or call 770-920-7224.
